Man found shot, 'unresponsive' in Northwest dies, police say

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was found shot in Northwest D.C. Monday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

D.C. Police officers were called to the shooting around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of 9th Street Northwest.

Officers at this scene, found a man suffering from gunshot wounds unconscious and unresponsive, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries and has died.

There is no lookout for a suspect in this case.

The area of 9th Street between T Street and S Street Northwest is closed and will be "for an extended period of time," police said Monday due to the investigation. And the 1700-1800 blocks of 9th Street Northwest are closed in both directions.