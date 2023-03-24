Man found guilty of shooting man to death in DC apartment lobby

While the gun was equipped with a 50-round magazine drum, it jammed after the first shot and Haltiwanger ran.

WASHINGTON — A jury found a 23-year-old D.C. man guilty Wednesday of a deadly shooting in 2021.

According to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, Shaka Haltiwanger was found guilty of second-degree murder while armed and related charges for shooting 39-year-old Anthony Kelley in the back on Sept. 10, 2021.

Prosecutors say Kelley went to his father's apartment building on 29th Street in Southeast D.C. to take him to the grocery store. His father had suffered a stroke and required his son's assistance.

When Kelley arrived, he reportedly found Haltiwanger sitting on his father's living room couch.

Haltiwanger had been regularly selling Kelley's father crack cocaine.

Kelley kicked Haltiwanger out of his father's apartment and the two argued in the hallway stairwell until Kelley began walk away. As he made his way to the building's front door, Haltiwanger took out a 9mm "ghost gun" from his backpack and shot Kelley in the back.

While the gun was equipped with a 50-round magazine drum, it jammed after the first shot and Haltiwanger ran. According to prosecutors, Haltiwanger was on release pending gun and drug charges when he killed Kelley.

Haltiwanger and others then called multiple people who witnessed the shooting over a dozen times using blocked phone numbers as the witnesses talked with police at the apartment building.

Haltiwanger was arrested on Sept. 30, 2021. He has been in custody ever since. He will be sentenced on May 23, 2023.

