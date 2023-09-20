Man found guilty of shooting at Clyde’s Restaurant in Chevy Chase in 2022

David Lee Brown III was convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter, first-degree assault, and use of a handgun.

WASHINGTON — A jury found a D.C. man guilty Wednesday of a shooting at a restaurant in 2022 that left two people injured and caused employees to run for cover.

According to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old David Lee Brown III was convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter, first-degree assault, and use of a handgun.

The charges stem from a shooting at Clyde’s Restaurant in Chevy Chase on November 14, 2022. Brown and another woman reportedly got into a fight when several people came to the woman's defense and the argument turned physical. Brown pistol-whipped one man and shot another man outside the restaurant. The fight then continued inside the business, causing employees to run for cover.

“This was a violent act at a popular establishment that placed people in danger, including innocent bystanders. We thank Montgomery County Police for their work leading to the arrest and commend Assistant State’s Attorneys Mary Herdman and John Lalos for handling the prosecution of this defendant,” said State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

Brown faces up to 55 years in prison for the shooting. He will be sentenced on November 20, 2023.