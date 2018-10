WASHINGTON -- A man was found fatally stabbed in a Southeast D.C. parking lot late Sunday night, police said.

The stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road.

Police still on the scene here where a fatal stabbing occurred last night. Tune into @wusa9 this morning for updates #BreakingNews #breaking #WUSA9 #GetUpDC pic.twitter.com/3SLJ0xrZcB — Nick Petrillo (@nicknewsdc) October 8, 2018

When police got to the scene they found a man suffering from stab wounds in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not have any information on a possible motive or suspect.

