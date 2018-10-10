WASHINGTON -- A man was fatally stabbed at a Valero gas station late Tuesday night in Northeast D.C., police said.

An officer was flagged down by someone at the gas station located at 3710 Minnesota Ave. around 10:37 p.m.

The D.C. officer found a man at the gas station suffering from at least one stab wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police are looking for a suspect driving a 2011 off-white Ford pickup truck with MD Tags 6AD0780.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is the 126th homicide of the year. There were 88 at this time last year and a total of 116 in 2017.

