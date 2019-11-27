WASHINGTON — A man took off his underwear and exposed his genitals in a Senate building Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said the man was seen in the hallway of the Russell Senate Office Building taking off his clothes. When an officer made contact with him, he removed his underclothes, "exposing his genitals."

Police said he was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

This isn't the first time someone has been seen exposing themselves in the DMV.

In May, a man was caught exposing himself in the parking lot of a Virginia Target.

It first happened at the Target on New Guinea Road on May 26 between 7:40 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. A customer told employees that a suspicious man was exposing himself in the parking lot.

Employees found the man outside the store with his pants down. Officials say after he saw the employees, he got in his car and left. On June 6 around 11:45 a.m., at the same Target store, another customer said they saw a man behaving suspiciously inside the store.

After reviewing surveillance footage, they learned the suspect appeared to be involved in both incidents.

Also in May, officials in Stafford County arrested a woman after she allegedly broke into a daycare and was found naked inside the building.

According to a release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a report of a breaking and entering at the Kids on the Move Learning Center at 628 Cambridge Street at about 5:22 a.m. on April 4.

An SCSO sergeant said they arrived to find a woman dressed in black, standing inside the building with a fork in each hand. She was later identified as Heaven Conner, 23, of Spotsylvania. After she was taken into custody, she told the sergeant he was making a mistake and she was the daycare owner’s wife.

Soon after, the sergeant talked to an employee of the daycare, who said she didn’t recognize the woman. She said she had arrived at the building and began turning lights on when she was suddenly confronted by a naked woman in the doorway of one of the classrooms. The woman told the employee she was trespassing and “fired” her. SCSO said they determined later the naked suspect had no affiliation with the daycare.

The sergeant recognized the suspect, they said, because she had been walking down Route 1 earlier that morning and was reported as a suspicious person. Conner told the sergeant she was coming from Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Officials charged Conner with unauthorized entry and indecent exposure.

The following day, she was arrested again. This time, police said she tried to pull a man's pants down when he stopped at a Wawa to use the restroom. According to a release, she was in the bathroom stall, reached out, and began tugging on his pants, pulling them in a downward motion.

The victim called the Sheriff's Office, and the woman - Conner - was located in one of the stalls of the men's restroom. Officials said she was taken back to Rappahannock Regional Jail and is being held without bond on charges of assault and battery.

