Man dies following shooting on Jefferson Street in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — A man who was shot in Northwest D.C. Monday has died, according to D.C. Police.

Police said the man was shot in the 600 block of Jefferson Street just after 3:30 p.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital for help but later died.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Not a lot of details surrounding the shooting have been released by police. No suspect information is available at this time.

