Man dies following shooting on Jefferson Street in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — A man who was shot in Northwest D.C. Monday has died, according to D.C. Police.
Police said the man was shot in the 600 block of Jefferson Street just after 3:30 p.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital for help but later died.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Not a lot of details surrounding the shooting have been released by police. No suspect information is available at this time.
READ NEXT:
- 'I'm fed up' | DC neighbors near Q street double fatal shooting demand anti-crime action
- Woman found dead outside her Maryland home, but her car was found in Virginia
- Police: Northwest DC triple shooting leaves 2 men dead, 1 person injured
- Police: Man shot, killed by police in Gaithersburg after 'standoff' with officers at McDonald's parking lot
- 'We all hit the deck' | Restaurant patrons help bystander injured in 14th Street shooting
WATCH NEXT: Virginia woman shoots, kills man allegedly trying to enter her house; police rule it justifiable
Police say a man with a gun and wearing a mask threatened a woman who had just stepped out her front door. But she too had a gun... and killed him.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.