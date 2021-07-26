x
Man dies following shooting on Jefferson Street in Northwest DC

Not a lot of details surrounding the shooting have been released by police.

WASHINGTON — A man who was shot in Northwest D.C. Monday has died, according to D.C. Police.

Police said the man was shot in the 600 block of Jefferson Street just after 3:30 p.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital for help but later died. 

The victim's identity has not been released.

Not a lot of details surrounding the shooting have been released by police. No suspect information is available at this time.

