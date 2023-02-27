Man dies following Northwest DC crash

Police have confirmed that 21-year-old Mohammed Islam died following the crash.

WASHINGTON — A 21-year-old man has died following a multi-car crash near the Smithsonian National Zoo in Northwest D.C.

Editor's Note: The video above was published on Feb. 21 following the crash.

The crash happened in the 3000 block of Connecticut Avenue on Friday, Feb. 21 just before 8 a.m. Multiple people were injured in the crash, with three people having critical injuries.

According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), a 2019 Tesla Model 3 was traveling southbound in the left lane on Connecticut Ave. when the car crossed the double yellow line and hit a 2018 Toyota C-HR, driven by Islam.

The Telsa then struck 2010 Mercedes-Benz ML-350, head-on before a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox hit the passenger side of the Tesla.

DC Fire and EMS worked to take the people inside the Tesla, as well as Islam and the driver of the Mercedes to an area hospital for help.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department tip line at 50411.