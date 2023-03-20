x
Police investigate deadly hit-and-run in Northeast DC

Police have since identified the victim as 38-year-old Brandon Johnson.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a driver they say was involved in a deadly hit and run

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to the 1700 block of New York Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 6. 

When officers arrived, they learned a bright green Dodge Challenger hit a pedestrian as they were walking across the street. The car took off after hitting the man.

The man was in critical condition when first responders took him to an area hospital. More than four months later, he died from his injuries.

MPD released a video of the driver and the car believed to be connected to Johnson's death. 

