Man dies days after being shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police have identified a man they say died a little more than a week after he was shot in Southeast D.C.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to the area of Naylor Road and Southern Avenue just after 2 p.m. on Friday, March 17.
When officers arrived, they found a man inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS took the man to an area hospital for help, where he died on Sunday, March 16.
The victim has since been identified as 43-year-old Donte Tiller, of Southeast, D.C.
No suspect information has been released at this time and there is no word on a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
MPD currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for each homicide committed in D.C.
