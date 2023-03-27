Man dies days after being shot in Southeast DC

The victim has since been identified as 43-year-old Donte Tiller, of Southeast, D.C.

WASHINGTON — Police have identified a man they say died a little more than a week after he was shot in Southeast D.C.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to the area of Naylor Road and Southern Avenue just after 2 p.m. on Friday, March 17.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS took the man to an area hospital for help, where he died on Sunday, March 16.

No suspect information has been released at this time and there is no word on a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

MPD currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for each homicide committed in D.C.