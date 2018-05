A man dies after being shot in Southeast, D.C. on Thursday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of 10th Pl SE around 8:45 p.m.

When police arrived, the man was unconscious, but breathing. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

There is no suspect description or lookout at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

