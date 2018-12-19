WASHINGTON -- A man died after being shot early Wednesday morning in the District, marking the city's 158th homicide for 2018, police said. The total number of homicides last year was 116.

Around midnight, police went to the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue for report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim's identity has not been released.

MAP: 2018 Washington D.C. Homicides

Police are looking for two black males wearing black masks, black jackets and blue jeans. Both suspects were armed.

No additional information has been released at this time. Stay with WUSA9 for updates.