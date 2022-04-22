x
DC Police, Fire and EMS launch investigation after man found dead with burn wounds

The man was found dead Friday around 2:20 p.m., police say.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department says a man was found dead in Northeast D.C. Friday with burn wounds. 

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Montana Avenue around 2:20 p.m. to investigate a death. When they arrived, MPD said a man was found dead in the area with burn wounds. 

Police are investigating the man's death in conjunction with DC Fire and EMS. 

It is unclear how the man was burned. 

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available. 

