DC Police, Fire and EMS launch investigation after man found dead with burn wounds

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department says a man was found dead in Northeast D.C. Friday with burn wounds.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of Montana Avenue around 2:20 p.m. to investigate a death. When they arrived, MPD said a man was found dead in the area with burn wounds.
Police are investigating the man's death in conjunction with DC Fire and EMS.
It is unclear how the man was burned.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
READ NEXT:
- Woman dies after trying to save pets from Fredericksburg house fire
- Officers save man from fiery crash in Montgomery County, video shows
- Man arrested for starting fires at ATMs, gas stations in Montgomery County
- Maryland woman attempts to set fire to a porch of home with people inside, police say
- Good Samaritans pull driver, passenger away from burning car on Capitol Hill
- 15-year-old girl struck, killed by tractor-trailer in Frederick County
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.
Loudoun County officials are investigating at least two other similar incidents of gunshots fired in the same week.