Police: Man dead after being shot multiple times in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man was shot several times and killed in Southeast D.C. Thursday evening, leaving police searching for answers in the homicide case.
Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to Savannah Street Southeast, close by 22nd Street Southeast, around 5:55 p.m. for a reported shooting. Just a few minutes prior, MPD's ShotSpotter, a gun detection system, detected 30 rounds fired in that area.
When officers arrived at the scene they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was also not conscious and breathing at the time. Police said he has been pronounced dead.
No information has been released about the victim, this includes his age and name. Police are working to develop a motive and suspect(s) in the shooting case.
According to MPD, there has been a total of 115 homicides across the District as of Thursday, which is an increase of 12% compared to the previous year. Within the same period of time in 2022, there were 103 recorded homicides.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.
Watch Next: 'A one-man army of hate' | Rioter who used stun gun on Officer Fanone sentenced to 12.5 years in prison
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.