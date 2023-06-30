Police: Man dead after being shot multiple times in Southeast DC

MPD's ShotSpotter, a gun detection system, detected 30 rounds fired in that area just minutes before being called to the scene.

WASHINGTON — A man was shot several times and killed in Southeast D.C. Thursday evening, leaving police searching for answers in the homicide case.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to Savannah Street Southeast, close by 22nd Street Southeast, around 5:55 p.m. for a reported shooting. Just a few minutes prior, MPD's ShotSpotter, a gun detection system, detected 30 rounds fired in that area.

When officers arrived at the scene they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was also not conscious and breathing at the time. Police said he has been pronounced dead.

No information has been released about the victim, this includes his age and name. Police are working to develop a motive and suspect(s) in the shooting case.

According to MPD, there has been a total of 115 homicides across the District as of Thursday, which is an increase of 12% compared to the previous year. Within the same period of time in 2022, there were 103 recorded homicides.