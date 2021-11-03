Man found dead in Marriott hotel in DC, police say

At this time, the events leading up to the man's death are unknown.

WASHINGTON — A man was found dead early Thursday morning at the Marriott hotel in Northwest D.C., D.C. Police said.

Police received a call some time after midnight that a man was dead at the JW Marriott hotel located on the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police are at the scene investigating the circumstances and working to learn a motive.

Details on if there is a lookout for a suspect has not been released.

The nature of the man's death still remains unclear. It is unknown if he was shot or stabbed or if it was due to natural causes.