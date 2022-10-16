Man dead after shooting in Southeast DC

The man has been identified as 32-year-old Jamontate Brown, of no fixed address.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A man has died after he was shot in Southeast, D.C., according to police.

A 32-year-old named Jamontate Brown, of no fixed address was identified as the man killed. The shooting took place just past midnight on Sunday, when police responded to the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road to respond to a report of gunshots. Officers found Brown suffering from gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for a homicide committed in the District.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.