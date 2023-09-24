1 man dead, 3 people injured in DC nightclub shooting

Police say the shooting happened in the 1300 block of H Street in Northeast, D.C. minutes before midnight.

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three injured Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1300 block of H Street in Northeast, D.C. minutes before midnight. When officers arrived at the scene, they found three men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

All four victims were taken to area hospitals by DC Fire and EMS. One man was later pronounced dead and the other three victims are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police are searching for the suspect they say was last seen traveling westbound on H Street in Northeast. Officials have not provided any additional information about this case.

MPD is asking anyone with information, photos or videos of this shooting to contact them at 202-727-9099. Those who wish to remain anonymous can text 50411.

