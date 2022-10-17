MPD: 19-year-old charged with murder in shooting that left two Maryland men dead

The triple shooting, in which two people died, occurred back in October in Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in a deadly October shooting in D.C. Three people were shot, and two ultimately died.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Amarii Fontanelle of Southeast, D.C. Thursday and charged him with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Around 8:32 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, MPD officers responded to the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded and pronounced one of the men dead at the scene after finding no signs consistent with life. The other man remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. He was also pronounced dead after live saving efforts at an area hospital failed.

A short time later, a third victim was located at an area hospital who was said to be involved in the shooting. He was receiving treatment for injuries sustained from gunshot wounds when he was found, according to police.



Detectives have identified the victims of this shooting as 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley, both of District Heights, Maryland.

Police say the third shooting victim did survive and has not been identified.