Man charged with sexually assaulting woman at DC hostel

WASHINGTON — A 38-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at Northwest D.C. hostel Tuesday night.

According to a D.C. Superior Court document, the incident happened around 9 p.m. at The Generator Hotel and Hostel, which is located at 1900 Connecticut Ave Northwest. At the scene, the woman inform officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) that she was staying in a room that housed four people including herself in a shared living space - with four separate beds.

She continued by saying she was alone in the room with the man, identified as Jarardo Rosales, who she did not know, at the time of the incident. As she was seated in the shared work space, Rosales approached her, grabbed her arm, and stood in a doorway blocking her way out of the room, the document states.

The man then began to assault her, according to the report. The woman said she noticed that Rosales appeared to be intoxicated and in an effort to escape she told him to let her go downstairs to get a drink. She informed him that she was "better in bed" after drinking. He then let her leave with her promise that she would return.