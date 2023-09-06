Man charged with sexually abusing rehab patients

Dyrell Muhammad, also known as Dyrell Gamble, was indicted on May 25 on two counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a patient or client.

WASHINGTON — A man is facing charges after police say he sexually abused patients at a residential drug rehab treatment program where he worked.

According to the office of the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, 56-year-old Dyrell Muhammad, also known as Dyrell Gamble, was indicted on May 25 on two counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a patient or client. He faces a maximum of five years on each count if convicted of the charges.

Evidence suggests that in August 2021, Muhammad was working at RAP, Inc. in D.C. Muhammad is accused of walking up to a client at the residential substance use and mental health treatment program on Aug. 4, 2021, and sexually abused her.

The indictment charges that Muhammad went on to sexually abuse a second client just days later. He was arrested on Aug. 25, 2022, more than a year after the reported abuse.

This is not the first run-in with law enforcement for Muhammad, who was convicted in 2001 of first-degree murder while armed and associated firearms charges for a murder he committed in October 1998. He was sentenced to 35 years to life and served 22 years in prison before he was released as part of the COVID-19 Response Supplemental Emergency Amendment Act of 2020, and placed on five years’ supervised probation.