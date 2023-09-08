Police arrest man for kidnapping 2-year-old while stealing car from 7-Eleven parking lot

Neighbors say the car was abandoned behind an apartment complex with the child inside.

WASHINGTON — More than a month after a mother discovered her car had been stolen with her 2-year-old son inside, the person police say was behind the wheel has been arrested.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a Toyota Highlander was stolen from a 7-Eleven parking lot on Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast D.C. shortly after 6 a.m. on Aug. 9. Inside that Toyota was a 2-year-old boy.

Surveillance video from inside the 7-Eleven showed how in less than two minutes from the moment the driver parks her SUV, her car was stolen with her two-year-old son in the back seat.

The boy was found safe in the 1200 block of 49th Street, NE just minutes after an Amber Alert was issued. Neighbors say the car was abandoned behind an apartment complex with the child inside.

On Monday, police arrested 51-year-old Angelo Clinscale, of Northeast D.C. on kidnapping charges.

According to DC Police crime data, motor vehicle thefts are up 106% from this time last year.

