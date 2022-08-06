Man charged for alleged 2005 sexual abuse of teen in Southeast DC, police say

According to police, Marquette Johnson was charged with first-degree sexual abuse while armed with a gun.

WASHINGTON — A 41-year-old man has been arrested on accusations that he sexually abused a teen more than fifteen years ago in Southeast D.C.

Marquette Johnson was charged with first-degree sexual abuse while armed with a gun, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

The incident happened on Nov. 28, 2005 in the 1300 block of Morris Road, Southeast.

Police said Johnson approached a teen in the 1600 block of Q Street at approximately 8:30 a.m. in 2005 and brandished his weapon. Johnson forced the victim inside of a vehicle and drove off with the teen to the 1300 block of Morris Road.

MPD says the suspect assaulted the victim with the intent to force the victim to engage in an unwanted sexual act. After the sexual assault, police said that Johnson dropped the victim along the Q Street and fled the area.