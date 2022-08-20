x
Man charged for dousing victim in gas, threatening to light them on fire in DC

No information has been released on a motive that led up to the incident.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Feb. 2022 about the DC mayor and police chief sharing strategies to curb crime in the District.

A man has been arrested after dousing a victim in gasoline and threatening to set them on fire in Northeast D.C. Friday night.

A detective with the Metropolitan Police Department was driving in the area of Bladensburg Road Northeast, nearby Meigs Place Northeast, just after 11 p.m. when they witnessed the assault. The officer stated that they saw the suspect douse the victim in gasoline and threaten to light them on fire.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Seymour Brown Jr., was arrested at the scene and charged with assault with intent to kill, according to DC Police.

