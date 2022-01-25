Sources: Man arrested, charged with shooting DC Police officer

Sources tell WUSA9's Mike Valerio, Davon Easton has been arrested for the shooting.

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a 28-year-old man Tuesday in connection to a shooting that left a DC Police officer injured Sunday evening.

Sources tell WUSA9 Mike Valerio, Davon Easton has been arrested for the shooting. He was previously wanted on a Felon in Possession Gun charge, according to two sources directly familiar with the case.

The shooting happened near the 1300 block of Spring Road. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters that officers in the area saw a man behaving suspiciously.

Contee said when officers tried to make contact, the man pulled out a firearm and fired multiple shots. One of the officers was injured and taken to the hospital.

After the shooting, other responding officers chased the shooter to the 1400 block of Quincy Street. Contee said D.C. cops did not return fire to the shooter. The area was barricaded with a large police presence and SWAT team for several hours. But MPD tweeted several hours later that the barricade situation had ended, and no arrests were made.

The officer shot is now out of the hospital and recovering.

The shooting is still under investigation and anyone with information about this incident should call MPD at 202-727-9099.

