WASHINGTON -- A 52-year-old man from Hyattsville has been arrested in connection with a child cruelty incident Friday morning in Northwest D.C.

The child cruelty incident happened on Friday around 10:45 a.m. in the 6200 block of 5th Street, Metropolitan police said.

Michael Dunn, 52, of Hyattsville caused a "grave risk of bodily injury to the child," police stated.

Dunn was arrested and is being charged with second degree child cruelty.

© 2018 WUSA