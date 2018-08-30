WASHINGTON – A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening to cause serious harm to a crossing guard in the District on Monday.

55-year-old Lionel Kevin Hyater, of Bethesda, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Felony Threats and Stalking.

Around 3:25 p.m., officials said the suspect was stopped at an intersection in the 5500 block of Broad Branch Road in Northwest in dark colored Nissan Murano. The vehicle has California tags of DLR890651.

The suspect then threatened to cause serious harm to the D.C. crossing guard and reportedly used language indicating a bias towards the victim’s ethnicity or national origin.

The incident happened as Lafayette Elementary School was letting out on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses say the driver used racial slurs and threatened to shoot a crossing guard.

Then, after driving down the street, he turned back around and threatened the guard a second time, along with kids and caregivers crossing the street.

DC’s headquarters confirmed they’re also investigating police response time.

It took 27 minutes for police to respond to a 911 call.

The first call was not prioritized as urgent, even though it should have been due to the threat of gun violence.

D.C. police are investigating this incident as potentially being motivated by hate or bias.

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

