WASHINGTON — A man was arrested for pushing a pregnant woman in the stomach while she on the sidewalk in Northwest, D.C. on Sunday, police said.

After pushing the victim, the suspect ran away.

When police arrived, the victim started to give them the suspect's description. While she was talking the authorities, she spotted the suspect in 1500 block of 14th Street. Police ran after him and caught him.

RELATED: Six victims 18 or younger have been murdered in DC this year – four of them in Ward 8 alone

He was arrested for simple assault and taken to the Third District for processing.

No additional information has been released.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.