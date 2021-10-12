Man arrested for impersonating a police officer in Logan Circle, police say

Barry Newman, 58, was arrested with a red and blue lightbar, a police duty belt with handcuffs and a loaded pellet gun, according to police.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man was arrested for impersonating a police officer in Logan Circle Wednesday evening, after a Metropolitan Police Department officer saw him using red and blue flashing lights to pass vehicles.

An MPD officer spotted the man driving a black Jeep Cherokee at around 5:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of 14th Street Northwest, according to a police report. When the officer activated his flashing lights, the driver turned his off, and pulled over for a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, police said the man was wearing plain clothes with a police duty belt and a 2001 MPD Inauguration badge attached with an empty gun holster, OC chemical spray, handcuffs and an expandable baton. All of these items are listed as stolen on the police report.

When the driver opened the center council to retrieve his documents, a revolver-style gun was visible. The gun was later determined to be a pellet gun that was fully loaded with six shots.

The man, identified as 58-year-old Barry Newman, is a licensed Special Police Officer, but police say no registration information was available to indicate he was armed.