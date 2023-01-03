MPD: 26-year-old man arrested for engaging in unwanted sexual contact with a woman in NW DC

The man was arrested in connection to the offenses that happened on March 1.

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 26-year-old man for engaging in unwanted sexual contact with a woman in Northwest D.C.

Elliot Johnson, of no fixed address, has been arrested in connection to misdemeanor sexual abuse offenses, according to the police department.

Police say in each of the offenses below, Johnson engaged in unwanted sexual contact with a woman and then fled the scene:

At approximately 9:11 a.m., in the 2400 block of Virginia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., in the 1300 block of 35th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:45 a.m., at the intersection of 35th and N Streets, Northwest.

At approximately 9:50 a.m., at the intersection of 35th and N Streets, Northwest.

A Georgetown University Police Officer observed the suspect assault one of the victims and stopped the suspect.

Police say Johnson was arrested and charged for the above offenses.

Investigators have not said who the man assaulted. Her identity is being withheld, this includes her name and age.

