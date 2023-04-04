DC man arrested for allegedly kidnapping baby while he was sleeping in the apartment

Eddings said the child's father owes him money, and the child's mother stated she was not involved, according to the police report.

WASHINGTON — A man who allegedly stole a baby from inside a Washington, D.C. apartment over money owed to him by the child's father has been charged Sunday, according to a police report. Police say the child was found safely.

At around 12:20 p.m., Eric Eddings, 24, of Southeast, D.C., knocked on the door of the apartment on Astor Place, in Southeast D.C. The child's mother allowed him inside, according to a police report. The child's mother knew Eddings through the child's father.

In the police report, Eddings sat down on the couch and asked the mother of the child if she knew the location of the child's father. The victim's mother told Eddings she did not know.

Eddings got up from the couch, walked to the back of the bedroom, and snatched the child while he was sleeping. The mother of the child told police that Eddings had her child underneath his arm and started to walk out the door of the apartment.

The child's mother also told police she did not give Eddings permission to take the baby outside, while he was only wearing a diaper.