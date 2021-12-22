Man shot to death after 'talking trash' at football game, witness says

A witness claimed the deadly shooting was due to a touchdown scored during a flag football game.

WASHINGTON — An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in October after a flag football game in Southeast D.C.

According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 400 block of 12th Street on October 6.

Officers arrived and found 26-year-old Aaron Wiggins dead after having been shot multiple times.

Court documents show that witnesses told police that Wiggins was "talking trash" during and after a football game when the suspect, 18-year-old Antonio Hawley, shot him. The suspect allegedly ran away after the shooting. Police canvassed the area and reportedly found a "ghost gun" wrapped in a black hoodie under a parked grey Nissan Altima.

Surveillance video captured a person, who doesn't appear to be Hawley, running from the football field and placing the gun under the car.

According to court documents, one witness told detectives that they had known the victim for several months. The witness claimed the deadly shooting was due to a touchdown scored during a flag football game. The witness told police Wiggins caught a touchdown pass and began talking trash to Hawley. The witness then explained that the victim allegedly walked to his bag at the southeast fence line while the suspect went to his book bag and took out a gun, shooting the victim multiple times.