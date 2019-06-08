WASHINGTON — A 21-year-old man is facing assault charges after police say he shot someone during a traffic dispute inside the 3rd Street Tunnel in Northwest.

D.C. police arrested Daquan Brooks in connection with the shooting that happened on July 30.

According to police just before 3 p.m. on the day of the shooting a Ford Explorer ran into the back of a dark sedan inside the tunnel near Massachusetts Avenue.

RELATED: DC police search for man who shot someone after fender bender

An argument ensued and Brooks pulled out a gun and shot the driver of the Ford and drove off, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Brooks was charged with Assault with Intent to Kill While Armed (Gun).

Investigators were also able to link another shooting to Brooks that happened in the District on July 15. Police said the shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. that day in the 4800 block of Benning Road in Southeast. Two people were shot and both were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

RELATED: DC police search for vehicle of interest in 3rd Street tunnel shooting

Authorities say the public's tips help assist in both cases.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.