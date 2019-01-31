LAUREL, Md. — A man who was caught on camera hitting and then abandoning a dog in the parking lot of a liquor store in D.C. has been arrested, officials said.

James Johnson of Laurel, Md. was arrested on Thursday after he was caught on surveillance video striking a dog, pulling her from under a car and then leaving her in the parking lot of Skip's Liquor Store and Laundromat in Northeast D.C.

The dog was injured to all four legs and was taken to the hospital where she is recovering from her injuries.

According to the Human Rescue Alliance one of the dog's digits needs to be amputated and one of her legs was so severely injured it may need to be amputated as well.

“Members of our community really came through in this case and were as outraged as we were about how this dog was treated,” said Lisa LaFontaine, President and CEO of HRA. “The depth and severity of this dog’s exposed wounds strongly suggests that she endured extraordinary pain. Animal cruelty can never be tolerated, and we hope justice will be served in this case.”

Officials were able to locate Johnson with the help of tips from the public and an eyewitness who was on the scene at the time of the incident.