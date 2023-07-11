DC Police arrest Maryland man in connection to 2021, 2022 homicides

Corde Fitzhugh-Clingman has been charged with killing Muntsier Sharfi in 2021 and Zekariya Elmi in 2022.

WASHINGTON — A man is facing charges in connection to two homicides that happened in D.C. in 2021 and 2022.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, 22-year-old Corde Fitzhugh-Clingman has been charged with killing Muntsier Sharfi in 2021 and Zekariya Elmi in 2022.

On July 8, 2021, Prince George's County Fire and EMS were called to the 3300 block of Southern Avenue just after 9 p.m. When crews arrived, they found an overturned vehicle.

Muntsier Sharfi, 24, was found shot to death inside the overturned car. His body was taken to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and investigators found he was originally shot in the 3300 block of Erie Street in Southeast D.C.

Sharfi was a former college football player who became the District's 99th homicide in 2021. During his college football career played for both Bowie State and UVA-Wise.

On April 25, 2022, MPD officers were called to the 5000 block of South Dakota Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. for reports of a traffic accident and a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the driver, identified as 26-year-old Zekariya Elmi. He had been shot.

Elmi was taken to an area hospital for help where he died a short time later.