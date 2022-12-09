Man alleges intoxicated detective slammed into his 2 parked cars repeatedly

A State Department worker says police took the driver away before he could get his name or insurance information.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. resident who had two of his cars get hit while parked on the street in Northeast is alleging that the driver responsible was intoxicated, and got special treatment because he is a police officer.

Steven Sansbury's lovingly restored '84 Chevy pickup now and the Mazda he uses to get around were both left a battered mess after a driver crashed into them around 4 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Shepherd and 13th Streets, NE.

"I looked out the window when I heard this boom, and I observed a black SUV back up and attempt to flee," Sansbury said.

He said a big black SUV kept slamming into his car.

"It backed up a third time and again plowed into the Mazda a third time," he said.

Sansbury said he ran downstairs, hoping to save his vehicles. When he questioned the driver about what happened, Sansbury said the man told him he had fallen asleep.

"I said, 'Dude, you were trying to get away, you hit this car three times,'" Sansbury responded.

Sansbury says a responding officer and the watch commander both told him the man who hit his vehicles was an MPD detective. Police have yet to confirm to WUSA9 whether the driver was a cop, if the SUV he was driving was a city vehicle and whether he submitted to a breathalyzer, but plainclothes officers were in the neighborhood investigating two days after the incident.

"He was staggering, obviously intoxicated," Sansbury, who works for the State Department, said. "He couldn't stand."

Sansbury said he asked the responding officers to give the driver a breathalyzer. Instead -- while he went into his house to get his license -- he said the cops drove the driver away.

He says an officer told him "things were not as they appear."

"I'd probably be cuffed, sitting on a curb, being given a breathalyzer," Sansbury said.