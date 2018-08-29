WASHINGTON -- A man allegedly said he "does not like illegal immigrants" and then tried to cut a man in Northwest D.C. late Tuesday night, Metropolitan police said.

The incident happened around 10:10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant St. A man told police that the suspect approached him and said he did not like illegal immigrants. He then pulled a knife and tried to cut the victim, according to police.

The victim was not hurt.

The suspect is being described as a white man, standing 5'4" tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has straight black hair. He reportedly fled the area on foot north bound in the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant St.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating this incident. Anyone with information related to this or any other crime is asked to call (202) 727-9099.

