WASHINGTON -- The man accused of mailing more than one dozen bomb-like devices last week will have his first day in court.

Cesar Sayoc is facing federal charges after being accused of sending pipe bombs to high-profile Democrats, such as former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton.

The 56-year-old was arrested in Florida on Friday after a nationwide manhunt.

Those who knew Sayoc said his views were extreme and his actions were suspicious.

The former DJ and stripper is behind bars and accused of sending at least 14 bomb-like devices across the country.

The bombs were mailed to outspoken opponents of President Trump and prominent Democrats.

None of the bombs exploded, but the FBI said they were real and potentially dangerous.

Sayoc is expected to appear in court Monday where he’ll be advised of his rights and the list of charges against him.

Those charges include illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former Presidents and other persons, assaulting federal officers, and two other related charges.

Investigators found a fingerprint on one of the packages which helped them make the arrest.

Sayoc was an outspoken supporter of President Trump on social media, and his posts often contained conspiracy theories or thoughts surrounding white supremacy.

The 56-year-old has a criminal record, including a felony charge for a bomb threat in 2002.

Sayoc will appear in Federal court in Florida at 2:00 on Monday afternoon.

