Major delays are possible near Gallery Place after 4 p.m. Wednesday due to a demonstration that could potentially draw large crowds, Metro said on Twitter.

According Ronald Moten, a D.C. resident's, Facebook page, Don't Mute DC and the ReEntry Community's rally is protesting the lack of halfway houses in D.C. for those reentering society after serving time in jail.

According to Moten, a resident agreed to lease a space in Northeast, D.C. so that CORE D.C., who won a Federal Bureau of Prison contract, could operate a Residential Reentry program at that site.

"Yet Doug Jemal mysteriously and without stated reasons reneged on the agreement," Moten's Facebook page said.

According to Moten, councilmember Kenyan McDuffie was originally opposed to the halfway house, however he's since written a letter removing his objection.

Ronald Moten Plain and Simple! Come on Dough do the right for the people who have had your back from day one! We will see everybody at Gallery Place Protest Today!

RELATED: 6 Metro stations to reopen, but more shutdowns are coming to Maryland, Virginia

"So why is Jemal so dead set against the halfway house?" Jemal said. "His actions threaten whether DC will have a functioning halfway house. Why? Ist it because his high-end developments have no place for Black, Brown and working people, especially returning citizens?"

RELATED: VERIFY: Is vaping allowed on Metro trains in DC?

According to Metro, the following street closures are likely starting as early as 4 p.m.:

H Street NW between 6th and 8th streets

7th Street NW between G and I streets. The street closures may result in significant delays for all Metrobus routes in the area including:

70, 74, 79, 80, X2, X9, P6

Nearby Metrobus routes outside the road closures including the 42, D4, D6 and G8 routes could also be impacted due to detours and congestion.

Metro said Metrobus customers traveling on these routes are encouraged to use Metrorail, if possible to avoid traffic delays. Bus customers might want to take Metrorail out of the downtown area, and then transfer to Metrobus up the line.

70/74 - From Gallery Place customers might take the Green or Yellow lines to Shaw-Howard U Station to transfer to northbound 70/79 service, Metro said. Customers traveling southbound on the 74 should consider taking the Green Line to L’Enfant Plaza or Waterfront stations and transfer to the bus at that location.

X2/X9 – From Metro Center customers traveling eastbound might take the Orange Line to Minnesota Ave Station and then double back to their destination. Customers traveling westbound on the X2 may take the Orange Line to McPherson Square Station and transfer to the bus at that location.

80 – From Gallery Place customers traveling northbound may take the Red Line to Brookland Station to transfer to northbound 80 service, Metro said. Customers traveling southbound should take the Red Line to Farragut North and transfer to the bus at that location.

P6 – From Gallery Place customers should take the Green Line to Waterfront Station and transfer to the southbound P6 service. Customers traveling northbound may take the Red Line to Rhode Island Avenue Station and then double back to their destination.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.