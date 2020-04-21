WASHINGTON — Heads up, stargazers! The Lyrid meteor shower is about to peak.

The Lyrid meteor shower actually started April 16 and last until April 26, but it peaks Tuesday night, April 21-22.

Peak viewing is expected around 2 a.m. EDT and conditions look good for catching the show.

Skies will be mostly clear across the D.C. region. There is also a new moon, so that will limit the light pollution making for darker skies, and in optimal areas, 10 to 20 meteors per hour are expected.

The annual meteor shower is actually the dust and debris from a long period comet, C/1861 G1 Thatcher.

The meteors appear to originate near the star Vega which is in the Lyra constellation. Vega rises in the east/northeast, but by 2 a.m. will be nearly overhead.

If you do plan to go outside to see the meteor shower, bundle up as wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s.

RELATED: Ways you can celebrate Earth Day 2020 amid coronavirus social distancing

RELATED: How to see one of the oldest known meteor showers this week

RELATED: The first major meteor shower in months will soon peak