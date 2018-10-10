Do you love D.C. nightlife? Do you want to do more than just hitting up the clubs and liaison with their owners? Then, the D.C. government has a job for you.

DC’s Office of Nightlife and Culture is hiring a Director, whose main responsibilities are to “coordinate District government agencies, businesses, and community groups to manage the after-hours economy, and work with the Commission of Nightlife to advise the Mayor, Council, and Office of Nightlife on common issues and trends relating to the after-hours economy,” the description says.

The idea first came about in October 2017, proposed by Councilman Brandon Todd. The idea of someone to coordinate with businesses that operate at night comes from other cities. New York has someone called the Night Mayor and London has an even cooler title: The Night Czar.

In D.C., the position, among residents, is being called the “Night Mayor,” although on Tuesday, Mayor Bowser Tweeted about the open position and referred to herself as the “daytime, lunchtime and night time mayor.”

The latest position posting matches a trend in the upswing in nightlife in The District. The D.C. Policy Center reported in 2017 that the booming nightlife industry has grown significantly since 2008, with liquor licenses for local bars and restaurants increasing by 50 percent.

The background of the potential appointee appears to be fluid, with the position calling for someone with, “background in public policy, community organizing, and constituent engagement,” experience in leadership, and knowledge of both the neighborhoods in D.C. and its governing powers.

In London, the position went to a former DJ in 2016.

And, if it helps, the Director position in D.C. pays $97,434 to $118,000.

The position will remain open until filled.

The full description is below:

Description:

The Office of Nightlife and Culture will coordinate District government agencies, businesses, and community groups to manage the after-hours economy, and work with the Commission of Nightlife to advise the Mayor, Council, and Office of Nightlife on common issues and trends relating to the after-hours economy. The candidate is a member of the Mayor's Cabinet and serves as the senior subject matter expert on this issue.

MAJOR DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Plans, organizes and designs the administrative structure for the Office of Nightlife and Culture, and serve as key staff support for the Commission on Nightlife and Culture.

Serve as a liaison to nightlife establishments in relation to city policies and procedures affecting the after-hours economy.

Conduct outreach to nightlife establishments and provide information and assistance in relation to District policies and procedures for responding to complaints, violations and other enforcement actions.

Assist nightlife establishments in the resolution of conditions that lead to enforcement actions.

Serve as a point of contact for nightlife establishments to facilitate connections to District government agencies for matters including but not limited to, consumer complaints, issues with District government agencies and obtaining relevant permits, licenses and approvals.

Advise and assist the Mayor and District government agencies that have duties relating to nightlife establishments.

Review information obtained form District government agencies, Advisory Neighborhood Commissions, residents and nightlife establishments to pursue long term solutions to issues related to the after-hours economy.

Appear before and consult with the Commission on Nightlife on ways to improve laws and polices that impact the after-hours economy.

Prepare an annual report detailing the actions taken and recommendations to improve the after-hours economy.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

OTHER SIGNIFICANT FACTS:

Mastery of the principles, theories, and methodologies associated with the regulation and management of administrative functions.

Mastery of knowledge of community relations and outreach efforts.

Comprehensive knowledge and experience in management, supervision, and program planning and evaluation techniques in order to direct, manage, and oversee a major citizen involved program within the District of Columbia Government.

Knowledge of applicable federal and District legislation, regulations, policies, and procedures.

Knowledge of grant and contracting procedures sufficient to monitor program grants and contracts and to prepare grant applications, contracts, agreements, work plans, and reports.

Ability to communicate well, both orally and in writing, to a variety of audiences, including local, state, regional, and federal agency officials; technical staff; and organizations and individuals regarding community relations efforts.

REQUIREMENTS AND RELEVANT EXPERIENCE

Strong background in public policy, community organizing, and constituent engagement.

Demonstrated knowledge of the constituent, programs and services provide by and for residents of the District of Columbia.

Demonstrated organizational and strategic leadership.

Strong and demonstrated knowledge of the District's government and private sector groups such as civic organizations and ANC's with direct connections/engagement to each.

Knowledge and understanding of the District's residents and neighborhood business representatives with demonstrated past experience in linking citizen involvement groups to the District government.

