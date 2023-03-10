Loss of trash collectors leading to garbage and rodent problems in Petworth neighborhood

At times, vendors are unable to service all properties and we're often left needing to follow up more often to ensure trash is picked up at properties we manage.

WASHINGTON — Andrene M. Taylor said she and some residents in her Petworth neighborhood have been dealing with the smell of trash and rats for over a year.

Taylor lives on 9th Street in Northwest. The smell is coming from trash belonging to a private condo building next to her home.

She said people often over-fill the bin and trash isn’t always picked up on time - which invites unwanted visitors.

“Rats are coming to my yard. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars on pest control. Even today, we have rats in the traps.” Taylor said.

She explained to WUSA9 that she spends $130 every other week on rodent control. She said the trash was overflowing on Monday with a dead rat by her garage.

On Tuesday evening, WUSA9 cameras captured a full bin and two dead rats but no overflow.

“It’s beyond frustrating. It’s expensive to live in D.C., I can’t enjoy my property. I pay taxes, I’m a good citizen. And, even if I was a terrible citizen, I have a right to live here in peace.” Taylor said.

WUSA9 reached out to property management, they told us the condo building has a private trash pickup contract scheduled three times a week and monthly pest control.

They admit they’ve had a handful of reports about this issue and say missed pick-up is common with trash across vendors.

In a statement to WUSA9, Grace Langham from Roost D.C., one of the property management companies said:

“There has been so much disruption in the trash industry overall in the past three years. Through consolidation, the city lost many trash collectors and workers, and services overall have understandably suffered. At times, vendors are unable to service all properties and we're often left needing to follow up more often to ensure trash is picked up at properties we manage.”

Then adding:

"If reported to us as management, we reach out to the trash vendor and they will service the property within 24 hours. The trash vendor will typically provide proof of trash pick up via photos. There are no open trash or pest issues that we’re aware of at the moment."

Taylor said she has reached out to the building managers for over a year.

“They have an obligation to their tenants and the entire community. We have a serious problem with rats in D.C., and this is not helping.” Taylor said.

She said they responded at first, but she hasn't heard back since August. Taylor said she finds several rats in her backyard weekly, some are the size of cats.

There is clear "no illegal dumping" signage on the property, something property management said they see a lot, also adding to the trash and rodent problem.

Management is asking residents who use the trash bin to keep the trash inside.