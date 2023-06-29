Looking Glass Lounge in NW DC to close over rent dispute

The bar and grill announced its closing on social media.

WASHINGTON — A beloved bar and grill in Northwest D.C. is shutting down for good after being unable to agree on a long term lease with its landlord.

The Looking Glass Lounge will stay open through the end of the year, with no definitive last day announced as of yet.

Bar officials took to social media to announce the closing.

In a statement, officials said "For fifteen years The Looking Glass has been a gathering place for the Park View/Pertworth neighborhood. From first dates, drunken bingo nights, dance parties, wedding receptions, and everything in between, we are so grateful that you have embraced us as part of your community."

Adding that over the next few months the bar will be sharing some of its favorite stories, pictures and memories on social media.

The bar will also host several going away parties as the final day approaches.

"We still have a few months left to drink some more booze, eat some more wings and make some more memories. Let's get it in while we can," the letter reads.

Officials cite being unable to agree on a lease with the landlord as the reason to why the bar and grill is closing.

Looking Glass was my neighborhood bar for 11 years, and always a place where you can bring your friends or strike up conversations. Even now, it's still my go-to for drinks and food.



I'm incensed that, yet again, a successful local pillar is at the mercy of picky leasing. https://t.co/hmMQ5JNps1 — James daSilva (@James_daSilva) June 29, 2023