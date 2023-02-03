DC Police say someone shot and killed Marvin Johnson, 29, of Northwest DC, on the 1400 block of V Street Northwest, around 9:30 pm, Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — Police released the identity of a man who was killed in a shooting near 14th Street Northwest Wednesday night as residents across the District call for an end to the violence.

The Metropolitan Police Department say someone shot and killed Marvin Johnson, 29, of Northwest DC, on the 1400 block of V Street Northwest, around 9:30 pm.

Johnson, who lived just a block away from the scene of the shooting, was not the only person hit either.

DC Police say a woman from Montgomery County was also injured in the incident. Meanwhile, five cars on the street and another two windows, in nearby apartments, were damaged.

MPD data shows Johnson was DC’s 37th homicide victim this year. So far, while violent crime is down this year, compared to last, in the District, homicides are way up. Police say homicides have increased 37 percent year-to-date.

Andy Shallal, founder of popular, local restaurant chain Busboys and Poet, owns a location less than a block away from where Wednesday’s shooting happened.

He said shootings in DC are becoming all too routine and he fears many locals have become desensitized to all the bloodshed.

“Everybody’s perplexed, trying to figure out how to solve it,” he said. “And, it really requires a lot more effort, a lot more resources.”

Johnson’s family declined to comment on his shooting Thursday.

MPD has not announced any arrests in the case.

On Thursday, DC residents also came together to speak about gun violence in the parking lot of the Safeway grocery store on Alabama Avenue Southeast.

On Monday, MPD said an innocent woman was shot and injured there as she was sitting in her car.

The advisory neighborhood commissioner for DC’s Skyland and Hillcrest neighborhoods, Kelvin Brown, said the woman is still in the hospital.

He added locals are frustrated with all the violence.

“We want to live in a peaceful, tranquil neighborhood that’s safe,” he said.

Community activist and co-founder of the Don’t Mute DC movement, Ron Moten, organized the gathering.

He said District leaders need to address violent crime with more urgency.

Moten said he plans to holding a community conversation about gun violence in the Northwest DC neighborhood of Cleveland Park Sunday, because he wants the entire District talking about the issue as one.

“Everybody’s feeling it and [they] don’t know what to do,” he said. “So, this is the time we start bringing everybody together because we all are in duress.”