A race for PTA President at a local D.C. elementary school is getting campaign contributions from around the world.

How did that hyperlocal election go viral?

Here’s a hint, it had something to do with Brett Kavanaugh.

At Langley Elementary school in Northeast D.C., the race for PTA president has people from around the world watching and waiting to see what happens.

“I definitely didn’t think it was going to blow up in this way.," said Jessica Raven.

Raven, a mother whose 4 year old attends the school, posted the tweet last Thursday.

It read: “Y’all, A woman is running unopposed for PTA president and tweeting in support of Kavannaugh today. Some days this fight feels so massive”

People tweeted back at her to run, so she did.

“The work happens here, in our neighborhoods, in our communities, in our schools and we need to get involved," said Raven.

Pretty soon, people from all over the country were posting words of encouragement, some, from as far away as Shrophire United Kingdom and Canada.

For Raven, a victim of sexual assault herself, the messages of female empowerment were inspiring.

"It’s really deeply important to me, to create spaces that are safe from sexual violence, so that was my reason for jumping in," said Raven.

On Tuesday, supporters of Raven’s opponent took to twitter to defend her, saying she’d been live tweeting about both Blasey-Ford and Kavanaugh’s testimony.

No matter who wins the role of president- the kids at Langley Elementary are a little richer at least.

As of Tuesday, Twitter supporters have donated more than 700 dollars to the PTA.

A date hasn’t been set yet for the election. It’s expected to happen later this month.

