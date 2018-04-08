WASHINGTON -- A local photographer is snapping free headshots for local vets, to help ease their transition into civilian life.

Meghan Homa, who was raised in a military family, first thought of the idea on Memorial Day. She had been searching for a way to help local veterans after they come home from war.

"If I can help with that adjustment in some way, that is my goal," said Homa.

Homa, who is the owner of Meghan Homa Photography, began reaching out to local veterans on Facebook. She sent a message to Joshua Anderson.

Anderson served in the United States Marine Corp infantry and did a tour to Iraq and a tour to Afghanistan. He has been back in the area for 8 years and recently started a metal business called "Made InMentality".

Homa offered to snap his headshots for free, a service that would usually cost a few hundred dollars.

Anderson thought a professional look could take his business to the next level.

"I really only had selfie photos or group photos someone had taken of me. For me, it’s something that presents me in a better light," said Anderson.

Homa, who has photographed a few other veterans, hopes to connect with more vets in the DC/Baltimore area. The goal is to improve the unemployment rate for veterans.

"If I can give back to the veterans to have served our country, to have put their lives on the line, that is my goal," said Homa.

"It means a lot to us as a veteran community," said Anderson. "To know that people still remember what we have done. That they notice us and see us out there and continue to do so."

If you are a local veteran and would like Homa to snap your headshots, contact her here:

call (443) 846-4013, email meghan@meghanhomaphotography.com or go to her website.

