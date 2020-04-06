DC lawmakers focus on steps after protests to bring racial justice reform

The DC Council is expected to introduce a bill early next week that calls for more transparency, oversight and accountability of policing in the District.

WASHINGTON — Another night of protests continued overnight in the District of Columbia. Mayor Bowser put another curfew in place Wednesday night for 11 p.m.

Councilmember at-large Robert White wants to see that curfew done away with completely.

"The people looting are breaking the law already. We know they are going to loot with or without a curfew, so the curfew really is standing only to suppress a very important message about justice, said White.

The demonstrations this week have the D.C. Council focusing on the steps after the protests to bring reform in the nation's capital.

"I would say to residents, not only do I hear you, but I'm with you and I am you. We will make progress on racial justice and policing reform and right now is our time to do it," said White.

Meanwhile, some councilmembers are also questioning the tactics of some D.C. police officers during these protests.

Earlier this week, protesters took refuge in a stranger's home after they say they were boxed in by police and pepper-sprayed on Swann Street in Northwest.

Police Chief Peter Newsham told a much different story Wednesday, reporting police were monitoring the group for violence and attempting to kick in doors on Swann Street. He strongly disputed the accusations of the homeowner who took the protesters in.

"I don't have any evidence at this point to corroborate those allegations that anybody was decimated and beaten," said Newsham.

The D.C. Council's Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety is investigating the incident.

The legislation on policing in the city is expected to be introduced sometime next week. Specific details aren't available yet because lawmakers are still brainstorming what the bill will look like.

Councilmembers say police reform is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to racial justice reform, but believe policing in the city is an important place to start.