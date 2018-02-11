WASHINGTON -- Nearly a week after the unthinkable attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, the D.C. Jewish community will be gathering together for Shabbat as an act of solidarity while people across the country continue to grieve those who were murdered while praying at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Eleven congregants were shot and killed last week for what appears to be nothing more than their religious beliefs.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington will partner with the American Jewish Committee and Anti-Defamation League to hold a Solidarity Shabbat Friday night and Saturday (November 2-3). Shabbat is the Jewish Sabbath which takes place from Friday sunset until Saturday sunset.

"We hope that every member of our community knows that they are part of a national response to the hatred and violence that has tried – and failed – to tear us apart," the federation's website reads.

"We are one people, and though Shabbat was taken from us in the name of hate, we will reclaim it together in the name of love."

If you'd like to participate, you can find a list of area synagogues from the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington.

