A local criminologist has launched a series of monthly self-defense classes that educate women on ways to prevent an attack or fight back .

When criminologist Dr. Laurie Samuel worked at the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), she was disturbed about some of the stories behind the crime reports on her desk.

"You would see a lot of women that were abused or attacked,” said Dr. Samuel, who worked with the D.C. Police Department for more than 10 years.

“When I read the narrative, I felt like some of the cases could have been prevented.“

Dr. Samuel started an interpersonal violence reduction program called Cupid Sting in 2015, which became a non-profit this year. The goal is to teach women the tools they need to reduce victimization.

"It's just really my way to give back and to help and make sure that women in my lifetime are safe," she said.

As of Thursday, Dr. Samuel will offer self-defense classes at Republic Restoratives, a women-owned distillery at 1369 New York Ave in NE. The monthly sessions are called "First Thursdays," and take place from 6:30p.m. to 8:30p.m. every first Thursday of the month.

The classes include discussion about real-life scenarios and tutorials on how to fight back.

WUSA9's Mikea Turner caught up with Dr. Samuel inside a studio at Sport & Health in SE for a lesson of her own.

Dr. Samuel said the first step is to identify vulnerable areas. That means look for parts of the body you can hit that will disarm the person attacking you.

"You want to focus on the eyes, chin, nose, neck, then groin," Dr. Samuel said.

"You want to use the strongest part of your hand, not your fingers so you don't break them."

She showed Turner how to use the bottom of her hand. Then, she said keep your feet on the ground so you do not lose balance.

The second lesson focused on ways to break loose from something called a "rear-bear hug." That is when a person puts their arms around you from behind.

"Make contact with your hip, come behind and throw them off of you," Dr. Samuel said.

"Work your hands underneath their hands to try and break away from them."

Lastly, caught in a tight space like a bar?

Dr. Samuel said stand up, turn around and identify the closest exit and other spaces around you. If that person reaches out to grab your arms, smack their hands away.

The cost of the session is $40 and it takes place at Republic Restoratives on the first Thursday of the month.

