WASHINGTON — Oswald Brown has had to watch the devastation happening in his birth country from more than 900 miles away.

Brown lives in Washington, D.C. He once served as the Press Cultural Affairs and Information Manager at the Bahamas Embassy. Before that, he was a journalist for several publications in the Caribbean nation where he grew up.

"I'm the former editor of the Freeport News in Freeport, Grand Bahama."

Freeport is one of the islands in the Bahamas currently receiving the brunt of Hurricane Dorian's historic winds.

Brown said keeping up with recent developments in the Bahamas has been hard.

"Watching the news on TV was really, really devastating," he said. "I actually came to tears several times when I saw the damage that it has done to both Freeport, Grand Bahama and Abaco."

Brown has done his best to keep in contact with friends and family who still live in the Bahamas.

"Down in Grand Bahama, there is no power," he said. "But, in Nassau, on social media, I've heard from family and friends."

The hurricane hasn't affected all of the islands that make up the Bahamas. While islands closer to Florida have been damaged by Dorian, ones further south near Cuba have been relatively unscathed.

Brown said he is confident the entire nation will recover either way.

"The Bahamians are a resilient people and we're not afraid to work," he said.

But, he said it is important that tourists remember they can still come to the Bahamas after Dorian has moved further north: the islands' tourist dependent reliant economy depends on it.

"I would hope that this doesn't deter visitors from realizing that the Bahamas is still open for business," he said.

