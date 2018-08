It's been one year since a rally in Charlottesville, Va. turned violent, leaving one dead and 19 injured after a man rammed his car into a crowd. Two Virginia State Police officers also died in a helicopter crash covering the clash.

Now the same group that organized the rally is in DC to mark the anniversary of what they call a "violation of civil rights."

Follow along with the latest updates below (APP USERS TAP HERE).

© 2018 WUSA